Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XLNX. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

