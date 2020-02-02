Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.94. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

ABCB traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.19. 379,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

