Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post sales of $16.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $16.42 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $72.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.06 billion to $72.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.83 billion to $75.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,119. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,370,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

