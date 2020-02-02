Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce $789.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $792.13 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

NYSE MSM traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 536,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,170. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.