Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $740,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of OTIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 113,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,405. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

