Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post sales of $433.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.20 million. Saia posted sales of $406.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 44.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.10. 488,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

