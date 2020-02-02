Zacks: Analysts Anticipate YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for YPF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.07. YPF posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

YPF opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. YPF has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 296,276 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in YPF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,052,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,801,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF by 1,130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

