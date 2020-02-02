Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 335,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.