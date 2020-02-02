Zacks: ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ANCHIANO THERAP/S an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ANCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ANCN stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11). As a group, research analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

