Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDRX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 363,005 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 154,114 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

