Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.