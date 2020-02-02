Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.02. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGBN. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.