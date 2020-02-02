Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 244,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

