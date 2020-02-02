Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,792 shares of company stock worth $5,669,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Plexus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $71.12. 241,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

