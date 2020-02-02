Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

TMDI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 150,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,499. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.65. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

