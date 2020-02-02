Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. VF reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in VF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in VF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

