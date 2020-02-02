Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.86 million to $1.05 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $921.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $80.28. 5,675,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

