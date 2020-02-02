Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $710.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to announce sales of $710.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the lowest is $703.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $12.77. 3,313,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,624. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Avaya has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avaya by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Avaya by 47.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Avaya by 35.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

