Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $118,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $2,135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $7,526,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. 1,068,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,621. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.