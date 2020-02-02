Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $118,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $2,135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $7,526,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. 1,068,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,621. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.