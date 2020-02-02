Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Trip.com Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,830,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,408,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,564,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 9,150,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,585,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.