Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corporacion America Airports’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 182,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 986,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

CAAP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 261,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,424. The firm has a market cap of $830.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.00. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

