Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.00 Price Target for LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LRAD alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,971. The firm has a market cap of $126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LRAD (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.