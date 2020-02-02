Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Enstar Group an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESGR shares. ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

ESGR opened at $195.29 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $158.72 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $363.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enstar Group by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

