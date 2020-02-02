Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Spark Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of SPKE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 80,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,838. Spark Energy has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72 and a beta of -0.31.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.96. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spark Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Spark Energy by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spark Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 56,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spark Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Spark Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

