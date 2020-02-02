Zacks Investment Research Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 3,328,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $742.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.