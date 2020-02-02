Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,562. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $404.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. On average, research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $372,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

