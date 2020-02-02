Zacks: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

STSA stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 33,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,414. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $525,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,308,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

