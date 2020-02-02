Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.56, approximately 611,065 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 487,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $219.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Zagg had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Zagg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zagg by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zagg by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zagg by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zagg by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zagg by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

