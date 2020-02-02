ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $222,485.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ZENZO has a total market cap of $222,485.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,488,707 coins and its circulating supply is 11,562,373 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

