Zetacoin (ZET) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $216,673.00 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,394.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.04036658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00703639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000461 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,016,658 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

