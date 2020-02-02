ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ZIOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

ZIOP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.58.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at $793,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after buying an additional 2,294,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after buying an additional 1,167,963 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

