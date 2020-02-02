Zipper (ZIP) Trading Up 9% This Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $366,042.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000672 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001466 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

