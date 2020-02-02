ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.69

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $6.58. ZTE CORP/ADR shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 21,530 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTCOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Nomura lowered ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.87.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

