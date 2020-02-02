Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWPH. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.53. 396,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,486. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

