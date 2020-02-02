Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after buying an additional 699,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 126.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1,032.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,730 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter worth $5,583,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.39. 412,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,938. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 204.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

