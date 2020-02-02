Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,657,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after buying an additional 83,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 489,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

NGVT traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $65.22. 1,420,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,512. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

