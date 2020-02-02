Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 1,680,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,729. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

