Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

MGP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 767,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.