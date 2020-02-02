Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 762,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

