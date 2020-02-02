Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perspecta by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 328,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 252,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 145,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perspecta by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 103,474 shares during the period.

PRSP stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

