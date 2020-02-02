Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 996,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

