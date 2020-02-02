Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 317 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,839 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 462,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

