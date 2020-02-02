Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,233 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of LB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. 10,433,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868,685. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.