Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $9.05 Million in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 214,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 57.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 2,080,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

