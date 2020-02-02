Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,884 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 2.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.52.

Shares of FIS traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.66. 3,984,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

