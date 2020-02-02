Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZYNE. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 366,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.