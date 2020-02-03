-$0.06 EPS Expected for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBIZ.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 9,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $261,748.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,948.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,192.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,875 shares of company stock worth $6,972,483. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CBIZ by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CBIZ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CBIZ by 1,421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.31.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

