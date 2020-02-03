$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. ZIX reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The company’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 567,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of -33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ZIX has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.15.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.