-$0.13 EPS Expected for ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITUS will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITUS.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,620 over the last quarter.

Shares of ITUS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,236. ITUS has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

