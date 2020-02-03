-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Unit reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNT. Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

UNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.44. Unit has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 260,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unit by 80.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unit by 47.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 80,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

